Kracktwist releases debut EP titled “46 Beach Road Lumley”

Kracktwist has recently released his highly anticipated debut EP, titled “46 Beach Road Lumley.”

The six track extended play is mainly dominated by Afro and Hip hop sounds produced by Lamzo Jay, Sparky and Sarkelz. According to the rapper widdly recognised for his wordplay in Krio, this body of work portrays his unique style of music with lyrics that resonate with fellow Sierra Leoneans.

“This is my first EP, and all the songs depict my unique style and showcase the vibrant energy I bring to my music,” said Kracktwist.

One of the most trending songs currently in the EP is “Na Net” which was pre released in September. Other amazing tracks that build up the album, include: “Choices,” “Beach Boy,” “Back in Time,” “Ar Dae,” and “Tiday 4 Tiday.”