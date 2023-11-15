Nigerian Helen Williams Achieves Guinness Record for 351-Meter Hand-Made Wig

A Nigerian woman, Helen Williams, has secured a place in the Guinness World Records by creating the longest hand-made wig, measuring an impressive 351.28 meters (1,152 feet 5 inches).

The ambitious project took her 11 days and required an investment of two million naira (Euro 2,000 or USD 2,500). Utilizing 1,000 bundles of hair, 12 cans of hairspray, 35 tubes of hair glue, and 6,250 hair clips, Williams overcame the challenges of the exhaustive process.

Expressing her disbelief and joy, Williams said, “This achievement is one of the best things that has ever happened to me. I still cannot believe it.” Despite her eight years of experience as a wigmaker, she admitted that the task was far from easy, causing her to feel exhausted at times. Encouragement from friends and family played a crucial role in maintaining her focus and completing the monumental project.

To accurately measure the wig, Williams faced the challenge of finding a suitable location. Ultimately, she chose a highway connecting the cities of Lagos and Abeokuta on July 7. Guinness World Records officially recognized her accomplishment on Tuesday.

Proudly displaying her record-setting wig in her office, Williams invites people to witness her remarkable feat. This achievement follows other notable records set in Nigeria, such as Hilda Baci’s world record for non-stop cooking earlier this year, which was subsequently surpassed by Irishman Alan Fisher a few weeks ago.

Credit: BBC Africa