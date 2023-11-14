Sierra Leone Diaspora Investment Conference

Wednesday, November 15
Alpha Conteh Bedor joins Leone Stars Squad in Morocco as Turay steps aside for personal reasons

Ahmed Tejan Cole
November 14, 2023
Alpha Conteh (Bedor) has been invited to join Sierra Leone’s squad in Morocco for the crucial World Cup qualifier matches against Ethiopia and Egypt on November 15 and 19, 2023. He replaces Mohamed Buya Turay, who stepped aside due to personal issues.

Conteh, a skilled player from PFC Lokomotiv Plovdiv, is poised to enhance the Sierra Leonean squad’s strength in their international pursuits. His invitation was confirmed by PFC Lokomotiv Plovdiv in an official Facebook post, heightening anticipation for his role in the upcoming matches.

While expressing gratitude for the opportunity, Conteh acknowledged the responsibility that comes with representing his nation at such a pivotal moment. 

“It’s an honour to be called up to join the Leone Stars squad. I understand the significance of these matches, and I am ready to contribute my best to help the team succeed,” Conteh commented.

As Mohamed Buya Turay temporarily steps away from the squad to attend to personal matters, the team has united in support, demonstrating understanding and solidarity during this time.

