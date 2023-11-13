Sierra Leone Diaspora Investment Conference

New Music Video: Meek Magus’s “Good Life” is out now!

Lamin Kargbo
November 13, 2023
“Good Life,” is Meek Magus’s latest music video. The new song premiered on Friday, is a vibrant and uplifting anthem that celebrates the joy of living in the present moment and appreciating life’s simple pleasures. 

Produced by Jassie Jozzy, “Good Life,” is part of Meek’s highly anticipated album titled “LOVE AND PRESSURE.”

 

Meek Magus, a gifted singer, songwriter, and music producer, kicked off his impressive career in high school. With a deep love for music, he made his debut with “Na God” in 2018, captivating audiences with his distinctive sound and heartfelt lyrics. 

Since then, Meek Magus has consistently made an impact in the music industry, delivering compelling tracks and EPs like “Man Down” and “STEP EP.”

