East End Lions finalized a deal with 18-year-old Nigerian left-back

East End Lions FC has secured the services of Nigerian international left-back David Chisco Godswill from Nasawara United in a transfer deal with an undisclosed fee.

Godswill, a product of Kwara Football Academy, initially played for Kwara United in the top tier of the Nigerian league before going on loan to Nasawara United in the Nigeria Premier League.

https://twitter.com/EELions/status/1722707458680844589?t=ZiDTRGLZx0JQrt9nMOSNXQ&s=08

Known for their commitment to signing foreign players to enhance squad depth, East End Lions has consistently been one of the standout clubs in the Sierra Leone Premier League. Last season, the team made significant acquisitions to strengthen their roster.