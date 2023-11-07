Irish chef surpasses Nigeria’s Hilda Baci, now holds record for the longest cooking marathon

Nigerian chef Hilda Effiong Bassey, popularly known as Hilda Baci, has been officially dethroned from her position as the Guinness World Record holder for the longest cooking marathon.

In an official statement made by Guinness World Records (GWR), Alan Fisher from Ireland was announced as the new record-holder.

Nigerian cooking queen Hilda Baci has been dethroned 😳 Alan Fisher from Ireland cooked for an incredible 119 hours and 57 minutes at his restaurant in Japan 🥄 — Guinness World Records (@GWR) November 7, 2023

“Alan Fisher (Ireland), an owner and chef of a restaurant in Japan, has broken two cooking-related Guinness World Records titles,” the statement read.

Fisher claimed the longest cooking marathon title, after he cooked for 119 hours 57 minutes, more than 24 hours longer than the previous record held by Nigerian chef Hilda Baci.

He also claimed the longest baking marathon title, with a time of 47 hours 21 minutes. The previous record holder was Wendy Sandner (USA) with a time of 31 hours 16 minutes.

In June this year, Baci, 26, was declared the Guinness World Record holder for the longest cooking marathon. She began cooking on Thursday, May 11, and continued through Monday, May 15, cooking over 100 pots of food during her four-day kitchen stint.

Guinness World Record said that she attempted to set a record of 100 hours, however, almost seven hours were deducted from her final total because she mistakenly took extra minutes for one of her rest breaks early on in the attempt.

Baci had broken the previous record of 87 hours 45 minutes which was set by Lata Tondon (India) in 2019.