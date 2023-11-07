Augustine Williams helps Charleston Battery in Eastern Conference championship victory

Augustine Williams has added yet another title to his trophy cabinet as Charleston Battery secured a narrow 2-1 victory at home against Louisville City, and crowned champions of the 2023 Eastern Conference on Saturday evening.

Arturo Rodriguez’s early goal set the tone for the evening, while Williams recorded his 16th goal of the season as he converted a spot kick in the second half, ultimately making the difference. This win marked Charleston’s first appearance in the USL Championship Final since 2012.

They came. They saw. They conquered the East. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/8Op0e3vLjk — USL Championship (@USLChampionship) November 5, 2023

On Sunday, November 12, 2023, the Battery will host the Western Conference champions, Phoenix Rising FC, in the final, a team they faced at the beginning of the 2023 season which ended in a 1-1 stalemate. Charleston aims for their fifth league title in the club’s history. About a year ago, the Battery were labeled as one of the worst teams in the USL Championship, winning just six matches all year.