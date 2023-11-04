High Court Halts Sierra Leone Premier League Amid Irregularity Concerns

In a significant development that has sent shockwaves through the footballing community, the High Court of Sierra Leone has issued a groundbreaking injunction, effectively putting a halt to all Premier League games. The ruling, which came into effect yesterday evening, match day one of the 2023/24 new league season.

The court’s decision is rooted in concerns surrounding alleged irregularities during the 2022/23 premier league season. The matter was filed by the relegated Kamboi Eagles.

But until these issues are finally examined and resolved, the court has deemed it necessary to suspend all league activities. The injunction is now scheduled to be discussed further on November 10, 2023.

https://twitter.com/JudiciaryofSL/status/1720540642923700525

This unexpected turn of events has left the football-loving nation in a state of suspense, with fans, players, and stakeholders eagerly awaiting more information about the specific irregularities that prompted the court’s intervention. The decision has not only affected the new leagues season but could potentially have far-reaching implications for the overall state of football in Sierra Leone.

However, a series of matches are scheduled for tomorrow across the country, and the Chairman of the Premier League Board, Victor Lewis says they are yet to receive any official correspondence regarding the injunction.