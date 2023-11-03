New Music: Adfega’s “N’Doma” is out now!

“N’Doma,” is Adfega’s latest single. The new song premiered today, promises to be the next big hit in town, set to take over the country and dominate every nightclub this upcoming December.

N’Doma is a pure Afro tune incorporated with unique Sierra Leonean sounds and styles of music, proudly produced and mastered by Welbert.

Adfega, one of the most trending Sierra Leone artists aka the Mr. Compound is showing no sign of letting his fans grab a seat, with his most trending hit track “Compound” currently topping charts in the country and beyond.