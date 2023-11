New school singer Aminish, has released her first single of the year titled “Ngoyei,” featuring multiple award winning traditional folk singer Fantacee Wiz.

Ngoyei is a word from the Mende language in Sierra Leone which inscribes unity and togetherness. The song carries messages that preaches the unity of Africa for a better solution.

The song produced and mastered by Wilbert is an Afro song fuse with Sierra Leone unique sounds.

Check out “Ngoyei” on Audiomack…