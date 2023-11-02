The Sierra Leone Premier League (SLPL), now known as the Leone Rock Premier League, stands as the longest-standing domestic tournament in the history of Sierra Leonean football, established in 1967. With a legacy spanning over 56 years, this competition has given rise to intense rivalries and crowned indomitable champions.

As the 2023/2024 season is set to kickstart on Friday, November 3, 2023, we are taking a deep dive into the top nine most successful clubs in the Sierra Leone Premier League history.

Freetown United

Freetown City Football Club, formerly known as Freetown United, currently plays in the Sierra Leone National First Division, the second highest football league in Sierra Leone. Freetown United was once one of the biggest football clubs in Sierra Leone during the 1960s and 1970s. In 1989, the club won their first and only league title. The following year, they participated in the Africa cup of champions club, now known as the CAF Champions League, however, they were eliminated in the first round.

Old Edwardians

Old Edwardians Football Club commonly known as Old Edwards or simply Edwards is one of the biggest and most popular clubs in Sierra Leone. Former Sierra Leonean international footballer Mohamed Kallon started his professional football career at Old Edwardians at the age of fifteen. The club won its first and only League title in 1990 and went on to add three Sierra Leone league cup (FA Cup) titles to their name; 1984, 2001 and 2005.

Bo Rangers FC

Bo Rangers Football Club commonly known as Bo Rangers is a Sierra Leonean professional football club based in the country’s second largest city, Bo. They are currently the invincible defending champions of the Sierra Leone National Premier League. Bo Rangers won their first item of silverware in 2022, winning the 2021–22 Sierra Leone National Premier League, and followed it up with another league title in 2023, . The club also won the first version of the Leone Rock community shield in 2003. Bo Rangers is the first and only club in the SLPL to own a CAF approved Stadium.

Diamond Stars FC

Diamond stars, the club owned by the Kono District Stakeholders have one of the largest fan bases among Sierra Leonean football clubs and its supporters are primarily from Kono District. The club won its first league title in 2012 followed by another in 2013. Diamond Stars became the first Club outside Freetown to ever win the Premier League and also the first club to win the League title back to back. The club also have two League’s Cup titles to their name, 1992 and 2012.

Real Republicans

Real Republicans FC, is a club from the capital Freetown, Sierra Leone. Republicans are historically one of the most successful clubs in Sierra Leonean football; having won the Premier League in 1981, 1983, and 1984; and also won the Sierra Leone FA Cup in 1986. Real Republicans is also one of the regular representatives in CAF competition in the 80’s and 90’s, the club made three appearances in the African Cup of Champions Clubs: 1982, 1984, 1985, and also made three appearances in the CAF Cup Winners’ Cup in 1981, 1987, and 1988.

Port Authority

Port Authority is one of the biggest and most popular football clubs in Sierra Leone, they are the second club after Mighty Blackpool to win the league title in 1973, after its establishment. They went on to win their second and third league title in 2008 and 2011. Port Authority also won the Sierra Leonean FA Cup competition two consecutive occasions in 1990 and 1991. The Authorities became the first and only Sierra Leonean football club to reach the quarter-final of CAF Confederation Cup in 1996. The club is also among the regular faces in CAF Competitions.

FC Kallon

Football Club Kallon, commonly known as F.C. Kallon, is a football club based in Freetown, Sierra Leone. Founded as Sierra Fisheries, the club is one of the top clubs in the Sierra Leone National Premier League with four League titles to their name. The club known as the Sierra Fisheries FC won its first league title in 1982 and two other leagues. However, ever since the club was renamed to Fc Kallon, they won their first and only league titles in 2006, and won the League’s cup in 2007. FC Kallon is also a regular face in CAF competition including their participation in CAF Champions League, African Cup of Champions Clubs and the CAF Confederation.

Mighty Blackpool

Mighty Blackpool is regarded as one of, if not the most successful club in Sierra Leone football, having won the league title on a whopping eleven occasions ( 1967, 1974, 1978, 1979, 1988, 1991, 1995,1996, 1998, 1999, 2001) and becoming the first club to win the league title when it was first founded in 1967. Mighty Blackpool went on to win four League’s Cup titles (1983, 1988, 1994, 2000). The club has been a great competitor in African football with many historic victories, and with at least ten appearances in CAF Competitions. In 1989 they reached the quarter-final stages of the African Cup of Champions Clubs; the first time a club from Sierra Leone had reached that stage. However, the Mighty club has not seen a goldware in the past twenty two years. Although they went close last season after finishing second in the league standings behind Bo Rangers FC.

East End Lions

East End Lions are regarded by many as the most successful club in the history of Sierra Leone Premier League with an outstanding twelve league titles to their name (1977, 1980, 1985, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1997, 1999, 2005, 2009, 2010, 2019), and four League’s Cup titles (1965, 1973, 1980, 1989). East end Lions are also the first club to win the league titles in three consecutive seasons(1992, 1993, 1994). They are also the first club to have won the league title in every decade of the League history, and also the first club to win the league title at least twice in every decade in history. The club having his home at the eastern part of Freetown has been a regular competitor in CAF Competitions with at least nine appearances in the continental stage.

Tell us what are your thoughts about the upcoming season, will Bo Rangers smash East End Lions’ record of winning the league title in three consecutive seasons and also become the first club from the province to win three league titles?, or will there be a new crowned champion?.