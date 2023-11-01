Boosting Education in Sierra Leone: Schools for Salone supports Programme for Children with USD 26,400 Grant

To continue its support towards education in Sierra Leone, Schools for Salone has donated USD 26,400 in grant to Programme for Children.

This grant will serve various purposes, including offering financial support for tuition fees to more than 70 underprivileged students in communities throughout the country. It will be used to pay university fees for two students, support the educational expenses of 13 distance teachers, conduct sexual reproductive education lessons, distribute menstrual hygiene kits to 19 schools in the Bo District, and provide learning materials to 22 schools.

Schools for Salone have maintained a partnership with Programme for Children since 2005, and they have collaboratively supported the growth of education in the country through different initiatives. This joint effort has significantly contributed to advancing the government’s Free Quality Education initiative.

Nonetheless, Mannah Fawundu, the Deputy Director of Programme for Children, conveyed his appreciation to Schools for Salone for their unwavering support to fostering education in the country.

“We at Programme for Children Sierra Leone, greatly appreciate Schools for Salone donation and their commitment. Their support helps to further our mission through different initiatives and we would like to extend our profound appreciation to them,” said Fawundu.

Schools for Salone is a non-governmental organization dedicated to improving quality education in Sierra Leone. Their vision is to create a nation where high-quality education is a fundamental part of every child’s life.

Throughout their journey, they have constructed 45 schools, three libraries, 25 water wells, and 40 septic toilets nationwide. They have also extended scholarships to disadvantaged children to facilitate their access to education and tackled the problems associated with menstruation by supplying over 750,000 dignity kits to women and girls.