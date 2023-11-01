Mansa Maca Unveils Second Album – “For Oumou”

Mansa Maca has just released her second studio album, titled “For Oumou.” This 12-track LP serves as a touching expression of Maca’s soul and encapsulates everything she once envisioned. It stands as a heartfelt letter to her younger self, providing a genuine glimpse into her mental and spiritual journey toward healing.

The album features collaborations with renowned artists such as Cass Haile, EDJ, Dr. Shu, Tevin, Demo-music, and Habdad.

Mansa Maca, is one of Sierra Leone’s emerging talents, she gained significant traction with her debut album, “The Pink Theory,” accumulating thousands of streams across various platforms. Her aspiration is to witness her music resonate with broader audiences, leaving a profound impact on listeners’ emotions.