“Representing Sierra Leone was a dream come true” – Samuel Bekoe

East End Lions and Ghanaian-born attacking midfielder, Samuel Kwaku Bekoe, expressed his excitement of representing Sierra Leone national football team in their recent friendly matches against Benin and Somalia in Casablanca, Morocco.

The midfielder has been trading his career in the Sierra Leone Premier since 2019, after leaving the Ghanaian Premier League side, Allies FC to join FC Johansen. Ever since, his performances in the Sierra Leone Premier League have been outstanding and a pure joy to watch.

His magnificent performance over the years won the heart of many Sierra Leoneans and the urge for him to represent the Leone Stars kept growing. However, following several controversies and criticisms, Bekoe’s hope of wearing the green white and blue shirt depreciated. Although it was reported that Bekoe once had a call-up in a Leone Stars squad for a friendly match in Turkey against the Liberia’s National Team, much of the player was not seen or heard.

Moving forward, the 26-year-old saw his dream of representing Sierra Leone unfold after he received a call to the national squad to participate in friendly matches in preparation for the country’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers. Bekoe was instrumental in both games and Leone Stars held Benin in a one all draw and a 2-0 win over Somalia. Bekoe’s performance was significant and a pure chemistry was seen between him and Alhassan Koroma.

In a post match interview with cotton tree sport talk, Bekoe expressed his gratitude and excitement of representing Sierra Leone in such an important project. According to the player, representing the west African nation was a dream and a feeling he can hardly explain. He further said that Sierra Leone has been a home to him since he first stepped in the country in 2019, and ever since, the fans, teammates and coaches have always treated him like their own.

“Representing Sierra Leone was a great experience, I was very happy when I received the call up. It’s a dream come true. Although I was not born here, I live here and I feel happy to be part of the Leone Stars,” said Bekoe.

Samuel displayed a breathtaking performance in both matches including his one touch pre assist in Buya Turay’s second goal against Somalia. What’s next for Beko in the green white and blue shirt is something every Sierra Leone fan anticipates.