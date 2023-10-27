Sierra Leone advances to two spots up in the latest FIFA rankings

In the latest FIFA ranking release, the Sierra Leone men’s national football team had cause for jubilation, climbing two spots from 124th in September to 122nd in October. This ascent in the rankings underscores their recent accomplishments on the field.

During the FIFA window in October, the Leone Stars embarked on a successful trip to Morocco. On October 14, they played to a thrilling 1-1 draw against Benin, showcasing their resilience and determination. Just three days later, they continued their impressive run by defeating Somalia 2-0 in a friendly match. These victories have undoubtedly boosted the team’s morale and have fans eagerly anticipating what’s to come.

Next up for Sierra Leone is the start of their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign. On November 15, 2023, Coach Amidu Karim’s side will kick off their journey at the Mohamed V Sports Complex in Casablanca, facing Ethiopia. This match promises to be an exciting opener for their World Cup aspirations. Just four days later, on November 19, 2023, the Leone Stars hosted the formidable Pharaohs of Egypt in Liberia’s capital.

As the Leone Stars continue to climb the FIFA rankings and embark on their World Cup qualifying journey, football enthusiasts worldwide will be keeping a close watch on their progress. With determination, teamwork, and the support of their passionate fans, Sierra Leone’s national team is set for an exciting and promising future in international football.