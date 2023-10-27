Kao Denero vows to appeal for the release of LAJ regardless of public opinions

Kao Denero in his capacity as the Ambassador of Entertainment has vowed to plead with the president of Sierra Leone for the release of fellow hip hop star, Alhaji Amadu Bah, popularly known as Boss LAJ who was sentenced to nine years imprisonment on robbery and assault related charges.

Kao Denero and Boss LAJ who are considered as the two biggest hip hop acts in the country have been in a fierce rivalry since 2009. However, to the surprise of many, Kao Denero made a confession at the National Entertainment Dialogue Conference which was held on Thursday, October 26, 2023, in Freetown stating that seeing LAJ behind bars torments him and he’ll never wish such for the RFM CEO despite their rivalry. He affirmed that although he enjoys the act of dissing, but away from music, he holds no grudges.

“I have been misunderstood several times, but I rap for fun and the diss tracks are just music and nothing personal. I wish to see one of our own music brothers “LAJ” out of jail. His stay behind bars torments me,” said Kao Denero.

Kao Denero through the Office of the Ambassador of Entertainment has charged fellow rapper Collabo and Base Aphonyx with the responsibility to make a joint appeal with him to the president for the release of LAJ. He further mentioned that being the ambassador of entertainment and LAJ running jail terms is a coincidence, and he hopes to wipe that out regardless of public perceptions.