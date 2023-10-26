Mercury International pays out 13 billion old leones to football bet winners for the second time in a week

It’s a back to back payout for Mercury International! Yesterday, the sport betting company paid out the sum of NLE 13,000,000 (thirteen billion old leones) to thousands of its football bet winners.

These substantial payouts represent the second-largest collective win in a single week. As usual, thousands of winners visited the Mercury International office on Walpole Street in Freetown and its branches nationwide to claim their winnings.

Expressing their gratitude, the winners commended Mercury International for its inclusive approach, affirming that the betting company caters to a diverse range of participants.

Mustapha, a footballer from central Freetown won the sum of NLE 50,000 (fifty million old leones) after betting with NLE 78 for 22 teams across different leagues. He lauded Mercury International, likening them to a parental figure that looks out for everyone above the age of 18.

“We used to play as a group; some of my friends stopped, but I never gave up because perseverance pays off. Today, I’m here collecting my most significant victory to date,” said Mustapha.

Two other bettors, Momoh and Amidu, won NLE 18,000 (eighteen million old leones), and NLE 21,000 (twenty one million old leones) respectively. Momoh, a resident of east end Freetown, emphasized the rollercoaster nature of the game, having been a Mercury International participant since 2017.

Mercury International, have paid out over NLE 30,000,000 to 30,000+ winners nationwide, continuing its impact in the lives of its patrons. On Monday, October 23, 2023, they paid out over NLE 12,000,000 (twelve billion old leones) to thousands of winners from Saturday’s Mega list football matches.

The company launched its lottery and sports betting products in 2007. Its products include the 5/90 lottery, sports betting, online betting, Zone, Rapids, and Virtual Rapid games.