Mustapha Bundu secures “Man of the Match” with debut free-kick for Plymouth Argyle

Mustapha Bundu scored a superb free-kick on his first start for Plymouth Argyle as they returned to winning ways at Home Park with a 3-0 victory over bottom-of-the-table Sheffield Wednesday, ending a five-game winless run.

The Pilgrims secured a fourth home Championship win of the season, with Morgan Whittaker and substitute Ryan Hardie also on target.

Shortly before half-time there was controversy when Bundu played an excellent through ball for Whittaker, who was brought down on the edge of the penalty area. Bundu however smashed the free-kick into the net off the underside of the bar for a spectacular first goal for the club. Things got even better for the Pilgrims in the third minute of added time when Whittaker made it 2-0 with his fifth goal of the season.

Mustapha Bundu says his first goal for Argyle (freekick) is one of the best of his career.

“It’s up there in the top two or top three,” “It was an amazing feeling, the whole situation, my first start at home in front of the fans, in a game where we weren’t really on top.”

“To get that free-kick and to score and give everyone a breather was nice,” Bundu told BBC Sport.

Having made five appearances off the bench, Bundu had not previously found the net, despite coming close in Saturday’s 0-0 draw at West Bromwich Albion. The 26-year old Sierra Leonean came on his first start for the Championship club since his deadline-day move from Belgian side Anderlecht on a two-year deal.