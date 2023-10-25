Uganda’s Judas Rapknowledge Da Alkbar recognizes Sierra Leonean rappers for preserving the hip hop culture

Renowned Ugandan hip hop artist and producer, Judas Rapknowledge Da Alkbar, has identified Sierra Leone and his homeland as two nations that truly embrace and nurture the essence of hip hop in Africa.

In a recent Facebook post, the rapper emphasized the shared ground between Sierra Leone and Northern Uganda, citing a collective passion for authentic hip hop and a community of skilled rappers dedicated to preserving the hip hop culture.

“Northern Uganda and Sierra Leone have a common thread—they both support genuine hip hop. There are real rappers in both places who are keeping the hip hop culture alive,” said Judas Rapknowledge Da Alkbar.

In 2020, the Ugandan rapper released diss tracks titled “Protect Your Soul” and “David and Goliath,” targeting Sierra Leone’s self-proclaimed hip hop king, Kao Denero. Despite not receiving a direct diss track response, Kao included a line in his track “Village Boy” that questioned, “Judas, ain’t the bigger who betrayed Christ?” Judas later acknowledged Kao Denero as one of the best hip hop artists in Africa, if not the best.

Apart from his contributions as a rapper, Judas Rap Knowledge is a record producer, songwriter, and entrepreneur. Serving as the CEO of Uganda’s most iconic hip hop record label, Soulz of Afrika, he secured the Best Ugandan Hip Hop Award in 2021.