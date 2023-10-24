Sierra Leone’s Mos B passed away a day after teasing new song release

Mos B, an Afro pop artist from Sierra Leone based in France, passed away on October 21, 2023, following complications from heart failure.

The singer, tragically passed away a day after he released a teaser video of his upcoming single titled “Last Night” which was set to be released on November 3, 2023. Little did he know that the very night he released the teaser video would become his last.

Born in Sierra Leone, Mos-B, tragically lost his mother less than a year ago, and he was an extraordinary combination of singer, songwriter, and hyper-creative performer. His musical journey began with a profound passion for music, leading to his debut in front of 20,000 people. Since then, Mos-B’s musical prowess has consistently ascended. Over the course of his career, he earned numerous accolades and recognition.

In 2016, he received the esteemed “Salone 4 Mi and You French Association PARIS award,” acknowledging him as the finest Sierra Leonean live performer in Europe. Additionally, in 2009, Salone Radio in the USA honored him as the Artist of the Month for December. With a string of hits to his name, including “Mr. Somebody,” Sweet Salone,” “Keep on keeping on”, “1000 Miles,” and “Your Love,” Mos B’s music resonated with fans across the globe. His unique blend of soulful vocals, captivating compositions, and boundless creativity made him a standout entertainer in the music industry.