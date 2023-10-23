Mercury International makes history with 12 billion old leones payout, marking largest single-week win for football bet winners nationwide

On Monday, October 23, 2023, Mercury International paid over NLE 12,000,000 (Twelve billion old leones) to numerous football bet winners nationwide, marking the largest single-week win.

These collective wins stem from the “Mega List” for football matches held on Saturday, October 21, 2022. A multitude of patrons visited Mercury International’s Walpole Street office in Freetown and its various branches to claim their winnings. Grateful recipients conveyed their thanks to Mercury International, affirming that the betting company accommodates everyone.

Denis, a second-year student engaged with Mercury International since 2013, won over NLE 15,000 (Fifteen million old leones) across multiple tickets with NLE 50 stake. While he had experienced previous successes, today’s win stands out as his most substantial, carrying significant impact.

“I intend to utilize the funds to cover my tuition fees for the upcoming academic year, as the college is set to reopen later this month. Additionally, I will address my immediate financial needs,” said Denis.

Similarly, Alimamy, a driver, celebrated a triumph, winning NLE 22,000 (Twenty-two million old leones) by investing NLE 3000 across 36 tickets involving multiple teams.

“Mercury International has played a crucial role in contributing more than 40 percent towards the construction of my house. This impact is significant for me,” said Alimamy.

Bamaby, an engineer and long-time participant in Mercury International’s betting activities since his university days, won over NLE 17,000 (Seventeen million old leones) by betting on 12 teams with a stake of NLE 440.

Mercury International, having paid out over NLE 25,000,000 to 30,000+ winners nationwide, remains impactful in the lives of its patrons. In September, the company set a record by paying NLE 1,000,000 (One billion old leones) to a young student, the highest ever for a single winner.

Martin Michael, the managing director, expressed excitement for their customers, emphasizing that customer success is crucial for the company’s existence since happy customers lead to business growth.

“I am extremely happy for the customers, because if they don’t win we don’t get customers. It’s very good that they win, and we will pay them so that they know that we are genuine,” said Michael.

The company launched its lottery and sports betting products in 2007. Its products include the 5/90 lottery, sports betting, online betting, Zone, Rapids, and Virtual Rapid games.