Emmerson makes a return with “FUN,” his inaugural release this year.

Emmerson Bockarie is back! The multiple award-winning afro-pop singer and songwriter has released his first single of the year titled “FUN”.
This track emerged just a few months after the megastar widely known for lyrics that promote social change, has faced a lot of criticism from fellow Sierra Leoneans for maintaining silence amidst the country’s political turmoil.
Nonetheless, as the title implies, “FUN” unveils Emerson’s artistic decision to take a twist and bring something more of a party type to his ever anticipating audience.
Go stream “FUN” now on all streaming platforms.