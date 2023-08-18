LISCR FC Gears Up for Challenging Battle Against Bo Rangers FC

Sam Chebli, Liberia’s LISCR FC head coach has expressed deep admiration and respect for their upcoming opponent, Bo Rangers, as they gear up for the CAF Champions League qualifying round. Chebli revealed that their team had been fortunate enough to witness Bo Rangers FC’s recent matches in Guinea, allowing them to observe their performance closely.

After a thorough analysis of Bo Rangers FC, Chebli acknowledged the impressive form displayed by the team. He also took note of their consistent success as reigning champions of the Sierra Leone Premier League which reflects their strength and quality. Chebli emphasized that Bo Rangers’ ability to achieve positive results while playing away from home is a clear indicator of their skill and capability.

“We were lucky to watch them play in their recent matches in Guinea, we tried to follow their games and they had good matches. Their results are good, so we grade them very high and we have much respect for them,” said Chebli.

As a result of the close monitoring of Bo Ranger’s playing style and tactics, LISCR FC aims to develop a well-informed strategy for the impending clash. The team is relentless in their goal to effectively counter their opponent’s approach and deliver a stellar performance on the field. Through meticulous preparation and unwavering dedication, they are determined to reap the rewards of their hard work.

“Playing outside and getting such results means you have a better team. So now, that’s why we are watching their games to see how we can react to them and make sure when we play them we do our best,” Chebli explained.

The Liberian Pro-League Champions will be heading to Bo City with an impressive form of sixteen unbeaten matches, since losing at home to LPRC Oilers by 2-1 in November last year. With a high regard for their opponent and a determination to succeed, LISCR will travel to the Southern Arena in Bo City for the first leg of the CAF Champions League first qualifying round on Saturday, August 19.