Uber launches audio recording feature in Ghana

Uber has introduced an innovative audio recording feature in Ghana. This new feature allows both riders and drivers to record audio during trips, fostering a greater sense of security and accountability.

With the introduction of the latest development, Uber users in Ghana can now activate audio recordings at the start of their journey and have a detailed record of the conversations and interactions that take place during the ride. It is designed to offer an extra layer of protection and peace of mind, allowing users to share audio files with Uber’s support team in case of any disputes, concerns, or incidents.

Uber aims to create a more secure and transparent environment for all those who utilize its services in Ghana. This innovation aligns with Uber’s global efforts to constantly evolve its platform and incorporate advanced features that prioritize the well-being of its community members.

Marjorie Saint-Lot, General Manager for Uber in Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire explains “We believe that this feature will improve the conduct of users of the Uber app, as drivers and riders hold each other accountable every step of the way. We have rolled this feature out in other markets where it has proven very successful, and we are hoping to see a similar uptake in Ghana.”

However, Uber believes the audio recording feature will improve the overall quality of evidence collected on the safety cases that are reported by both riders and drivers.

“Verbal altercations, sexual misconduct and other violations can be difficult to investigate without evidence, however, we are confident that this new feature, will assist Uber in adjudicating such incidents to ensure that the appropriate action is taken,” said Saint-Lot.

This audio recording feature follows the recent introduction of Safety Check-Up; a feature that encourages riders to utilize and turn on the safety features available in-app, including Women Rider Preference, Trusted Contacts, Verify My Ride, and RideCheck.