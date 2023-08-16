Salif Keita appointed as advisor to Mali’s Junta Chief

Malian music star Salif Keita has been appointed as “special advisor” to the leader of the nation’s military junta.

The acclaimed Afro-pop artist, renowned globally for his musical prowess, is now among a group of five advisors providing guidance to Colonel Assimi Goita. Goita had orchestrated the removal of Mali’s elected president, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, in August 2020.

Keita, 73, widely regarded as the ‘Golden Voice of Africa,’ has expressed support for the junta, aligning with their vision of national sovereignty and advocating the withdrawal of UN peacekeeping forces from Mali.

He recently announced his resignation from a junta-appointed legislative role, without specifying a reason. Keita’s resignation letter affirms his unwavering friendship with the country’s military personnel.

Since 2012, the Sahelian landlocked nation has grappled with a security crisis stemming from a surge in regional unrest in its northern territories. This uprising gained momentum through the infiltration of jihadist fighters, leading to their penetration into the heart of the country and the neighbouring nations of Burkina Faso and Niger by 2015.