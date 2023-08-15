“Headlines” Nyxx Randall’s debut album is out!

Nyxx Randall has just released her debut album titled “Headlines.”

“Headlines” comprises 12 tracks, skillfully weaving themes of love, hope, and life. The album was produced by BashBeatz and includes collaborations with renowned artists such as Shadow Boxxer and Mello Seven.

At the tender age of ten, Nyxx nurtured dreams of attaining superstar status. With this remarkable body of work, she has come to a resolute realization and boldly announces her intention to make an impactful entrance.

“I had wished to become a superstar as early as 10 years, but like most people….. I too thought it’ll be an easy ride. Now I can tell y’all proudly that stars are the hardest working people on earth and this Star is about to be the talk of the town,” said Nyxx upon the release of her project.

Presently, she is under the wing of FynBit Music, having formerly been associated with the Simplay Music Group, during which she unveiled several songs.

To Stream and Download the album on all digital platforms, click here.