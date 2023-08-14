New Music: Tyla Magic unveils “Good Lovin” video

Tyla Magic has released the music video for his latest single, “Good Lovin.”

The track, which premiered on Sunday, August 13, 2023, is part of Tyla’s highly anticipated “Magic Ever After,” album. The audio was produced by Bishopzbeatz and the video was shot and directed by Da’Brave of Brave Productions.

In “Good Lovin,” the singer showcased his dynamic storytelling ability which perfectly complements the soulful and vibrant essence of the song.

Go stream the video now on YouTube and audio on Audiomack, Spotify, and Apple Music.