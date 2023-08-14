Sierra Leone’s Nata Nominated for AFRIMA 2023’s Best Female Rap Act

US-based Sierra Leonean rapper, Nata has earned a nomination in the Best Female Rap Act category at the 2023 All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA).

Often referred to as Rap’s Sweetheart, Nata is a fresh voice in the African diaspora music scene, and her recent feature on Shadow Boxer’s album “Ask Me Yesterday” showcased her skill with captivating punchlines and seamless delivery.

Born to Sierra Leonean parents in New York City, her passion for music has been ingrained since her early days. After completing her college education in 2018, she made her musical debut with a freestyle single. Her first EP titled “Finally” was unveiled in February 2019, gaining recognition from notable figures like HOT 97 and Missy Elliott.

AFRIMA, the All Africa Music Awards, is a renowned annual event dedicated to celebrating, rewarding, and promoting the vibrant tapestry of African music on a global scale. This accolade brings African music to a zenith of recognition, uniting millions of music enthusiasts worldwide. The awards were established by the International Commission AFRIMA in collaboration with the African Union (AU), solidifying its significance in the music industry.