DMV to host Landmark Conference to promote entrepreneurship and investment in Sierra Leone

New Carrollton, Maryland – August 11, 2023 – The planning committee is excited to announce the We Are The Investors Summit, a one-day conference focused on fostering collaboration between entrepreneurs and investors interested in Sierra Leone. The summit will take place on October 7th at the Metro Points Hotel in New Carrollton, Maryland.

Under the theme “Harnessing Sierra Leone Diaspora Entrepreneurship, Impact, and Direct Investment,” the summit aims to amplify the impact of Sierra Leonean entrepreneurs both at home and in the diaspora. By connecting medium and small enterprise entrepreneurs in Sierra Leone with diaspora investors, the event seeks to create a platform for fruitful collaboration and economic growth.

The We Are The Investors Summit will provide a unique opportunity for participants to stay informed about the business and regulatory environment in Sierra Leone. Through engaging discussions, attendees will have the chance to explore investment opportunities and gain valuable insights into the country’s ever-evolving landscape.

One of the key objectives of the summit is to harness the skills, knowledge, resources, and networks of the diaspora community. By leveraging these assets, the organizers hope to improve the regulatory environment for investors and entrepreneurs, ultimately fostering a thriving business ecosystem in Sierra Leone.

Additionally, the summit aims to build a powerful network of indigenous Sierra Leonean investors and entrepreneurs. By bringing together like-minded individuals, the event seeks to promote collaboration and create a supportive community that can drive sustainable economic development.

The We Are The Investors Summit will also shine a spotlight on the impact of diaspora philanthropy and social entrepreneurship. By highlighting the inspiring work being done by individuals and organizations within the diaspora community, the summit aims to encourage further engagement and support for these initiatives.

Keynote speakers and panelists for the summit will be announced in the coming weeks. Attendees can expect to hear from industry leaders, successful entrepreneurs, and experts in Sierra Leone’s business landscape, who will share their insights and experiences.

Tickets for the We Are The Investors Summit are now available for purchase. Interested individuals are encouraged to secure their spot early to ensure they don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to connect with Sierra Leonean entrepreneurs and investors. Those who cannot attend the summit in person can participate virtually via a live stream.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit We Are The Investors on Eventbrite.

We Are The Investors Summit is an annual conference dedicated to harnessing Sierra Leone Diaspora Entrepreneurship, Impact, and Direct Investment. The summit aims to connect entrepreneurs and investors interested in Sierra Leone, amplify the impact of Sierra Leonean entrepreneurs, and improve the business and regulatory environment in the country.

Vickie Remoe

Make Sierra Leone Famous

Email: vickie@vrcmarketing.com

Phone: +1(240) 813-8043