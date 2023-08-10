Bishop Ganda Sierra Leone’s First Catholic Priest Has Died

Archbishop Emeritus Joseph Henry Ganda, Sierra Leone’s pioneering Catholic Priest, has died at age 91. His death took place on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at the Choithram Hospital in Freetown, while undergoing medical care for prostate cancer.

Born on March 22, 1932, Archbishop Ganda played a crucial role in Sierra Leone’s Catholic history, serving as the nation’s inaugural native Priest in 1961. Later in 1971, he subsequently achieved the distinction of becoming the first native Bishop of the Diocese of Kenema in Eastern Sierra Leone.

In November 1980, he was installed as the first native-born archbishop of the Archdiocese of Freetown in Sierra Leone, overseeing the construction of the St. Paul Cathedral in Kenema, and the St. Paul’s Seminary in Regent, Freetown. He is credited for his open arms to encourage young people to join the service of the Church, either as priests or nuns.

He retired in March 2007, after over three decades of service in the Catholic Church. He was replaced in the Archdiocese of Freetown by Archbishop Edward Tamba Charles.

President Julius Maada Bio, Dr. Samura Kamara and other Sierra Leoneans have extended their tributes to the late Archbishop Emeritus.

It is with profound sadness that I learnt of the home calling of The Most Reverend Joseph Henry Ganda, Archbishop Emeritus of the Archdiocese of Freetown and Bo. I express my deepest sympathies and condolences to the Ganda family, the Catholic Diocese, the people of Serabu and… pic.twitter.com/yUoPJ61MVa — President Julius Maada Bio (@PresidentBio) August 9, 2023

“Sierra Leone, the Catholic Church and Christianity worldwide have lost a very devoted and dedicated servant and disciple of God to His People. God's Calling is the ultimate end of man on earth and can never be challenged but glorified. RIPP His Grace Archbishop Emeritus Joseph… pic.twitter.com/0T8Dbbo7Tm — SamuraKamara2023 (@samurakamara201) August 9, 2023