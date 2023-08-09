© Copyright Swit Salone. All Rights Reserved.

Wednesday, August 9
HomeAfricaBo Rangers F.C. gears up for next WACC clash against ASM Sangarédi
AfricaFootballSports

Bo Rangers F.C. gears up for next WACC clash against ASM Sangarédi

Ahmed Tejan Cole
August 9, 2023
0
270

Bo Rangers F.C. are in intense preparation for their next West Africa Champions Cup (WACC) encounter against ASM Sangarédi, following a 4-3 penalty shootout victory over Horoya FC.

The match which is scheduled for Thursday, August 10, 2023, at Dubreka, Guinea’s Stade du Yorokogui, promises to be a thrilling encounter in the ongoing competition, as Bo Rangers FC, is led by a determined squad with skillful coaching staff. 

The two-time Sierra Leone Premier League Champions are also set to compete in the CAF Champions League preliminary round against LISCR FC in Liberia.

 

TagsBo RangersSierra Leone
Previous Article

Madonna Thompson from Sierra Leone joins PKF Africa Board

Leave a reply

More Articles For You

Advertise with us
© Copyright 2023 Swit Salone. All Rights Reserved.
Hey there,
Want some exclusive content straight to your email inbox? Sign up today and join our subscribers.
Hello there
Want some exclusive content straight to your email inbox? Sign up today and join our subscribers.