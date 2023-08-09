Bo Rangers F.C. gears up for next WACC clash against ASM Sangarédi

Bo Rangers F.C. are in intense preparation for their next West Africa Champions Cup (WACC) encounter against ASM Sangarédi, following a 4-3 penalty shootout victory over Horoya FC.

The match which is scheduled for Thursday, August 10, 2023, at Dubreka, Guinea’s Stade du Yorokogui, promises to be a thrilling encounter in the ongoing competition, as Bo Rangers FC, is led by a determined squad with skillful coaching staff.

The two-time Sierra Leone Premier League Champions are also set to compete in the CAF Champions League preliminary round against LISCR FC in Liberia.