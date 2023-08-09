SLACfest returns to London in November for its 2023 edition

#SLACfest, a celebration of Sierra Leone Arts & Culture, is returning to London for the fifth time, after a two-year break.

This year, the event will span two exciting days, with day one commencing on Saturday, November 4, 2023, in North London, and day two will continue on November 5, 2023, in East London.

In this event, the Young Sierra Leonean CIC with their partners will showcase and celebrate Sierra Leone’s contribution to the world over the years.

“#SLACfest 2023 is loading and we’ll be ‘re-emerging’ bigger and better than ever this November in London, across two days and two fantastic venues,” said Young Sierra Leoneans in a Facebook post.

The last #SLACfest event was held in 2020, with keynote talks from Ade Daramy and Vickie Remoe discussing Sierra Leone’s Past and Present respectively. With further discussions about the Future of Arts in Sierra Leone by Ngozi Cole – (writer and editor), Andre Bright – (architect and choreographer), Vanessa Fisher – (actor and dance tutor), and the award-winning Kontri Artist, Morrison Jusu.

However, the theme for this year’s event and other necessary details are yet to be made available to the public.