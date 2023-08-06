Issa Kallon late goal secures victory for Shanghai Port

Issa Kallon emerged as the hero for Shanghai Port in a heart-stopping clash that had fans at the edge of their seats. His last-minute goal ensured a thrilling 2-1 triumph over Tianjin Tiger.

Kallon’s decisive goal in the 75th minute not only secured the victory for Shanghai Port but also showcased his prowess as a pivotal player. This is his third goal of the season, affirming his significance within the Shanghai Port team.

This win underscored Shanghai Port’s supremacy in this season’s run and solidified their position as the frontrunners in the league rankings.

In the ongoing season, Shanghai Port and Tianjin Jinmen Tiger have faced off thrice, resulting in two victories for Shanghai and one match ending in a draw.