CAF approves Southern Arena for Bo Rangers FC VS LISCR FC match

Bo Rangers, the two-time Sierra Leone Premier League champions, have received approval from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to host their preliminary match against Liberia’s LISCR F.C. in the Total Energies CAF Champions League at the newly constructed 6000-seater stadium in the Southern Arena of Bo.

After submitting a bid to hold their CAF Champions League preliminary home games at this venue, Bo Rangers have been granted the opportunity. The upcoming match is scheduled for Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 4:00 PM and marks the club’s inaugural international game at this stadium. The return leg is set to take place one week later at Monrovia’s Samuel K. Doe Sports Complex.

During the previous season, Bo Rangers FC faced a disappointing outcome in the CAF Champions League, experiencing defeat in the qualifying stage with a 3-0 average score against Algeria’s CR Belouizdad. However, the prospect of playing their home matches in front of their devoted supporters presents a significant advantage as they strive to make a favourable impact in the CAF Competition.