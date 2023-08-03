Sierra Leonean referees and coaches to participate in CAF Women’s Champions League qualifiers

Sierra Leonean FIFA-certified referees have been designated by the West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Zone A to officiate in the 2023 TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Club Championship Qualifiers in Liberia.

Humu Marah (Central) and Precious Adama Amara (Assistant) form a proficient refereeing duo, having recently completed the prestigious 2023 FIFA Member Association Course for top referees in Sierra Leone. Coach Hannah Conteh, an experienced former national team player and licensed coach, will contribute to the tournament’s Technical Study Group, identifying standout female players in the qualification matches.

The CAF Women’s Champions League qualifiers are scheduled for August 7 to 9, 2023, in Monrovia, Liberia. Additionally, Sierra Leonean match commissioner Prince Kai Sa’Quee will oversee the 2023 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations match between Mali and South Sudan on September 8, in Bamako.