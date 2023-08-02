Sierra Leone’s Makmid Kamara appointed Regional Director for Africa and Middle East by International Fund for Public Interest Media

Sierra Leone’s Makmid Kamara is the new International Fund for Public Interest Media’s Regional Director for Africa and the Middle East. Kamara’s appointment is a step in further developing the International Fund’s work in the region.
As director, his responsibilities will include guiding the International Fund’s strategy and grant-making across Africa and the Middle East. At present, 10 countries, including Sierra Leone and Ghana are eligible for funding. The Media Reform Coordinating Group, a leading media development agency in Sierra Leone is one of six media organizations that were awarded grants as part of the inaugural open call for proposals, which concluded earlier this year.
Makmid Kamara is a human rights leader, democracy advocate, and development communications practitioner, with nearly two decades of experience working with national and international development, human rights, and grantmaking organizations in Africa and the United Kingdom.
He is the Founder of Reform Initiatives (LBG), an organization dedicated to harvesting the dividends of democracy and contributing to reforming broken systems and structures. Until recently, he was the founding Director of the Africa Transitional Justice Legacy Fund (ATJLF), based in Accra, Ghana.
At ATJLF, Kamara’s focus was on transitional justice and reparations for historical crimes. He led various collaborative efforts around reparatory justice issues and TJ mechanisms meant to repair the wrongs of the past in selected African countries.
Prior to the ATJLF, Kamara worked at the International Secretariat of Amnesty International in London as (Ag.) Deputy Director of Global Issues and Head of the Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ESCR) Team; served as interim Country Director for Amnesty International Nigeria and as a West Africa Researcher.
Kamara has also held posts with Oxfam GB in Sierra Leone and the UK and with Concern Worldwide. He started his career as a journalist in Sierra Leone and has written several articles and reports on human rights and social justice issues for high-profile African and European publications and institutions. He is a Rotarian, a Global Atlantic Fellow, and an Obama Foundation Leader- Africa. He is based in Accra, Ghana.
Credits: The International Fund for Public Interest Media
