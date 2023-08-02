Wizkid becomes first African artiste to receive the BRIT Billion Award

Wizkid has made history yet again, as he becomes the first African artist to receive the BRIT Billion Award, which recognizes artists who have achieved over one billion digital streams in the UK.

The BRIT Awards said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that they presented the gong to Wizkid after his recent performance at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Saturday.

Since making his debut in 2011, Wizkid has gained widespread acclaim for his collection of hit songs, including Essence, Ojuelegba, and Joro. His exceptional talent has led to numerous successful collaborations with acclaimed artists such as Beyoncé, Drake, Tems, and Skepta, among others, solidifying his status as a versatile and globally recognized artist.

An impressive milestone in Wizkid’s career came with the release of his fourth album, “Made in Lagos,” which achieved gold certification in the US in 2022. Surpassing 500,000 copies sold, this achievement was a groundbreaking accomplishment for an African artist, further cementing Wizkid’s influence and impact on the international music scene.