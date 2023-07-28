Mogbwemo Queens received abundant support ahead of the CAF Women’s Champions League Qualifiers

The champions of the maiden edition of the Sierra Leone Female Premier League, Mogbwemo Queens, are set to represent the nation in the 2023 CAF Women’s Champions League Qualifiers in Liberia. To bolster their morale, the President of the Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA), Daddy Brima, has pledged significant financial and logistical support to the team.

At a meeting on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the SLFA headquarters in Freetown, Brima, accompanied by his Vice President Harold Nat-Johnson, and the Acting General Secretary, Mohamed Benson Bawoh, committed the sum of USD 5, 000 to the team and assured the provision of external transportation for their journey to Liberia.

This is the first time a female club from Sierra Leone will be participating in an international competition, Brima urged the team to keep the historic moment alive and continue to change the narrative of female football in the country.

Mogbwemo Queens have been drawn alongside AS Mande of Mali, AS Dakar Sacre Coeur of Senegal, and the hosts Determine Girls of Liberia. The qualifiers will follow a round-robin system, with the best team progressing to the 2023 CAF Women’s Champions League, scheduled to be held in Côte d’Ivoire between November 5 -19, 2023.

The People of Sierra Leone eagerly await the kick-off of the qualifiers and they are hopeful that Mogbwemo Queens will excel at the continental stage and make their nation proud.

The women’s football team has the nation’s blessings, and their journey promises to be an inspiring and unforgettable one. Let us all unite to support our trailblazing representatives as they embark on this remarkable adventure. Go Mogbwemo Queens, Go Sierra Leone!