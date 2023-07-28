Salone’s Chef Renata Celebrates International Fundai Day

On Thursday, July 27, 2023, Chef Renata from Sierra Leone, joined the global celebration of International Fundai (Fonio) Day.

Fundai, a delectable grain dish fluffed to perfection and accompanied by savoury side dishes, has been cherished mostly by West Africans. However, its appeal is now transcending borders, gaining recognition worldwide.

With a reputation for being foolproof in preparation, Fundai delights all who taste it. In her celebration, Chef Renata showcases her culinary expertise by presenting four distinct types of Fundai, each prepared with a variety of complementary ingredients.

See the gallery below:

Chef Renata is the founder of Renata’s Afro Fusion Cuisine. She developed her passion for cooking at the age of eight, drawing inspiration from her summer holidays in Lunsar, a town in the Northern Province.

Her love for culinary arts is matched by her enthusiasm for music and singing. Through her travels around the world, she had the chance to meet chefs from diverse backgrounds, igniting her fascination with global cuisine.