CAF Awards return to Morocco to celebrate Africa’s finest

The CAF Awards are set to make a grand return to Morocco on December 11, 2023, celebrating the shining stars of African football. This event will honour exceptional performers from both clubs and countries, crowning the CAF African Player of the Year in both the men’s and women’s categories.

Building on the success of last year’s event held in Rabat, Morocco, where Senegal’s talented forward Sadio Mane and Nigeria’s skilled Barcelona striker Asisat Oshoala claimed their well-deserved awards, the upcoming CAF Awards promise to showcase the finest talents Africa has to offer. The exact time and host city for the event will be announced in due course by CAF.

The prestigious #CAFAwards will make a welcome return on December 11 👀 Who takes home the awards this time around? 🎖️ — CAF (@CAF_Online) July 25, 2023

The CAF African Player of the Year awards will recognize remarkable players who have excelled throughout the previous year, and Mane and Oshoala will face tough competition from other outstanding stars across the continent. Notable past winners of this prestigious accolade include Yaya Toure, Samuel Eto’o, Drogba, Salah, Mahrez, Kanu, Pele, and George Weah. As for Oshoala, she will be vying for the top spot against competitors like Kgatlana and former Super Falcon Perpetua Nkwocha.

Beyond the main award categories, there will be several other honours up for grabs, including Interclub Player of the Year, Young Player of the Year, National Team of the Year, Coach of the Year, Club of the Year, and Goal of the Year.

Additionally, the Interclub Women’s Player of the Year award, introduced last year after the successful launch of the CAF Women’s Champions League, will be retained for this year’s edition, further recognizing and encouraging the growth of women’s football on the continent.