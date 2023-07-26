Liberia Independence Day: Our Top Five Liberian Artists

Today marks Liberia’s Independence Day, a momentous and cherished occasion celebrating the nation’s path to freedom and its unwavering spirit of resilience. This day holds profound significance for Liberians as they pay tribute to their history, culture, and collective endeavours that have shaped their country’s unique identity.

Back on July 26, 1847, Liberia became the first African nation to declare its independence, making it Africa’s inaugural and oldest modern republic. With a population of over 5.5 million, Liberia has faced a multitude of challenges, including civil violence, severe economic crisis and other hardships.

In honour of this Independence Day, we are highlighting Liberia’s top-performing artists in this blog post:

Bucky Raw: A prominent figure in the Liberian music scene and beyond, Bucky Raw is a hip-hop star known for his distinctive style, powerful lyrics, and captivating performances.

His debut single, “What Am I To Do,” released in 2014, quickly catapulted him to fame, earning him admiration from fans and industry insiders alike. Since then, he has continued to rise, releasing hit after hit and collaborating with both local and international artists, creating a sound that beautifully blends his roots with a global appeal.

2C: A talented Liberian singer and songwriter based in the United States, 2C’s passion for music and performing began at an early age. His journey started in 2007 when he teamed up with music producer Jason “Pit” Pittman to record his debut single, “Liberian Girl.”

In 2014, he collaborated with Ghanaian duo Ruff n Smooth to create “I Wanna Be.” Signing a record deal with Outtaspace Entertainment in 2017, he enlisted Akon to record “Mr. Mechanic.” 2C’s musical journey has seen him perform at the anniversary of King FM Radio station, leaving an indelible mark on both Liberia and the international music scene.

JZyNo: A Liberian afro-pop sensation born to Ghanaian parents, JZyNo embarked on his music career from an early stage, drawing inspiration from top music artists. His breakthrough came with the release of singles like ‘Angelina’ and ‘Slow Mo’ in 2019, followed by hits like ‘I’m Tired’ and ‘Marry You’ in 2020.

In 2021, he released his EP titled “Brown Sugar,” and more recently, he dropped the continental hit “Butter My Bread,” featuring Lasmid, amassing millions of streams across various platforms.

MC Caro: A notable Liberian rapper and songwriter, MC Caro earned recognition in the Liberian music industry in 2018 with her viral freestyle “Pro Poor.” The same year, her song “Bring Back Our Moni” went viral, passionately voicing her frustrations about corruption and the missing money from two shipping containers.

Her bold stance resonated with many, and she subsequently signed with Smoov HQ Ent in 2019. In 2020, MC Caro received the esteemed “Best Female Rapper of the Year Award” at the MTN Liberia Music Awards. Her debut album, “King Caro,” released in 2021, further solidified her influence and reputation. She has also collaborated with artists from Sierra Leone and other African nations.

CIC: A Liberian Hipco and Kolo Pop singer and songwriter, CIC has earned recognition through hits like “Big Papa,” “Jon Buttay,” “Hello” featuring Joey B, and “Weekend” featuring Iyanya. He was associated with SOG Records Empire between 2016 and 2021, and in 2019, he released his debut album titled “1994 The Throne,” featuring guest appearances from Medikal, Iyanya, Buffalo Souljah, Aramide, and MzVee.

CIC’s success extended beyond Liberia as he became the first Liberian-based artist to sell out a show in Melbourne, Australia, following a successful international tour. His performances with renowned artists at events like the Ponobiom Concert and One Africa Music Festival have further solidified his status as a global artist. Notably, he collaborated with Drizilik on his latest single, “Money,” which continues to receive widespread acclaim.