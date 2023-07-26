Ayra Starr on the cover of Teen Vogue – “Africa’s New Wave”

Ayra Starr, the Afrobeat sensation, is the cover star for Teen Vogue’s latest edition tagged “Africa’s New Wave,” alongside fellow artists BNXN and Victony.

The spotlight feature on the 21-year-old singer mesmerizes fans with attention-grabbing looks, impeccably curated by the brilliant fashion stylist Jahn Affah and Creative Director Ade Samuel. The cover exudes elegance, as Ayra stuns in a Fruche asymmetric raffia dress, complemented by her striking floor-length braids, which beautifully showcase her generational culture.

Her presence radiates charisma and artistic brilliance, making this cover a true reflection of her rising star status.

“Our Africa’s New Wave package celebrates the rich culture and impact of the globe’s demographically youngest continent. Through a series of visual stories, we’re unpacking the gravity of Africa’s history and influence on the world and why it needs to be looked to as a source of inspiration for radical youth-focused change,” according to the publication by Teen Vogue.

Ayra Starr broke into the music scene at age 19, with her unique blend of soulful vocals, enchanting melodies, and thought-provoking lyrics. The Nigerian singer has captured the hearts of fans and critics alike across the globe and her debut EP, released in 2021, had immense praises catapulting her into the spotlight and solidifying her position as one of Nigeria’s most promising young artists.