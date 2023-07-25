Sierra Leonean photographer wins the prestigious ‘Best in Fest’ Award at the Women’s Conference in Kigali

Hickmatu Leigh, a talented Sierra Leonean photographer and content creator, received the prestigious “Best in Fest” award for her captivating photography presentation at this year’s Women Deliver Conference held in Kigali, Rwanda.

Among the impressive array of 160 creative pieces showcased in the Women Deliver Arts and Film Festival by students, independent filmmakers, diverse regions, UN/NGO agencies, and even Oscar/Emmy-winning production companies, Leigh’s work stood out and earned her this remarkable recognition.

The 26-year-old public health graduate from Njala University, photography shines a spotlight on a poignant reality where the voices of women have been stifled and overlooked in various aspects of society. She fearlessly emphasizes the impact of the patriarchal system on women’s freedom of expression, leading to their undervaluation and underrepresentation across various fields.

Overwhelmed with joy and mixed emotions, Leigh expressed her happiness when her name was announced before a global audience of approximately 7000 participants, both in-person and online.

“I have never won anything in my life,” she revealed, making this recognition all the more special to her.

The award holds significant meaning to her, as it represents her relentless pursuit to be seen, heard, and acknowledged for her remarkable work. With this accomplishment, she aspires to inspire countless young Sierra Leonean girls to follow their passions and make their voices heard in the world.

However, Leigh’s work revolves around the empowerment of Sierra Leonean women, as she shares their inspiring stories and supports their progress. Through her photography, she aims to present Sierra Leonean women just as they are—constantly evolving, breaking free from local and global stereotypes that attempt to limit their potential.