Cricket U19 WC Qualifiers: Sierra Leone outshines Nigeria with a 9-wicket victory

The Junior Patriots of Sierra Leone are back in the winner’s circle, ending their four-match winless run with an amazing 9-wicket victory against Nigeria in the ICC U19 Men’s World Cup Qualifier Africa Division 1 Tournament. The high-octane match took place on Monday, July 24, 2023, at the University of Dar Es Salaam Cricket Ground.

Winning the toss and electing to bowl first, Sierra Leone displayed confidence in their bowling prowess. George Sesay led the charge with a brilliant display of swing bowling, securing four crucial wickets and restricting Nigeria to a mere 73 runs in 27 overs.

Other bowlers, namely Ibrahim Sesay, Raymond Coker, and Aliya, also showcased their skills by taking vital wickets. Prior to that, Nigeria’s Paul Pam had struggled, managing only 22 runs off 45 balls before Selim Salua sent him back with an impressive 2 off 7 at a 42.86 strike rate.

In response, Sierra Leone’s batsmen unleashed their dominance. Raymond Coker powered through with 22 runs off 55 balls, while Alusine Turay contributed a splendid 38 runs off 52 balls. Sierra Leone was cruising towards an unblemished victory until Nigeria’s Osemi caught Raymond Coker, leaving Sierra Leone just shy of securing a win with all wickets intact.

Watch the full match here…

However, Emmanuel Mansaray swiftly scored two runs in one ball, sealing the deal for Sierra Leone. The team comfortably achieved the target of 74 runs in a mere 17.5 overs, losing only one wicket.

For his exceptional performance, Raymond Coker was rightfully awarded the Player of the Match title. Kudos to Head Coach Kenneth Masinga for prioritizing maximum points, a decision that has undoubtedly paid off. Cricket enthusiasts and analysts alike are hailing this victory as the most significant in the five encounters between these teams in ICC-arranged games.

Up next, Sierra Leone will take on Kenya on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, followed by a day off before their exhilarating clash against Namibia on Thursday, July 27, 2023.