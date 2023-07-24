Ghanaian minister arrested over the USD 1 million stolen money scandal

Former Ghanaian Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah, has been arrested by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) in connection with the alleged theft of USD 1 million (£780,000) in cash from her residence.

The OSP placed her under house arrest on Sunday, July 23, 2023, suspecting her involvement in corruption and related offences.

The discovery of such a substantial amount of money hidden in her home has raised eyebrows among Ghanaians and anti-corruption campaigners, especially considering the country’s ongoing economic crisis.

The OSP is currently interrogating Ms. Dapaah, and the statement released by them confirms this.

Responding to the situation, President Nana Akufo-Addo accepted her resignation on Saturday, July 22, 2023, due to public pressure and outcry over the matter.

The alleged stolen funds included $1 million in cash, €300,000, and several million Ghana cedis, along with various personal items.

However, Ms. Dapaah refutes the accuracy of these figures, asserting that they do not align with what she and her husband reported to the police. She pledges her full cooperation with state agencies to establish the truth of the matter.