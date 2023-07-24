Wanderlust Reader Travel Awards nominates Sierra Leone for the 2023 Most Desirable Emerging Destination

Sierra Leone has been nominated for the “Most Desirable Emerging Destination” in 2023 by UK’s longest-running and largest travel magazine, Wanderlust Reader Travel Awards.

With a legacy of 22 years of celebrating excellence in the travel industry, the Wanderlust Reader Travel Awards bring the spotlight to the brightest stars in travel, and Sierra Leone has been recognized for its captivating landscapes and rich cultural heritage.

This year’s ceremony will be held at the British Museum, bringing together prominent figures and esteemed guests from the travel industry.

The winners will be decided either by an independent panel of expert judges or, by the most serious, passionate travellers of them all, the Wanderlust readers. Participants include the world’s foremost travel leaders, industry specialists, writers and celebrities.