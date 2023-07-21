Africans to watch at the 2023 Women’s World Cup

The 2023 Women’s World Cup has commenced in Australia and New Zealand, with a groundbreaking moment as four African teams participate in the global football tournament for the very first time.

Among these teams, South Africa, the reigning continental champions, will be joined by Nigeria, a powerhouse with nine African titles, along with World Cup debutants Morocco and Zambia.

As the month-long tournament progresses, it will culminate on August 20, 2023. Here are some key African players to keep an eye on during the competition.

Asisat Oshoala – Nigeria

Meet Asisat Oshoala, the Nigerian and Barcelona football sensation who reigns supreme in African women’s football – and it’s no surprise why.

Back in 2014, Oshoala burst onto the international scene, earning the top scorer and best player titles at the Under-20 World Cup. Since then, she has consistently proven herself as one of the continent’s finest players.

With three Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) victories under her belt and two Player of the Tournament accolades, Oshoala has also left her mark on the 2015 and 2019 World Cups, scoring goals for Nigeria.

If she manages to find the net in this edition, she will become the first African player to score in three Women’s World Cups, and she might even secure a record-extending sixth African Women’s Footballer of the Year award.

Barbra Banda – Zambia

One of the most thrilling talents in Africa, the 23-year-old Banda, unfortunately, missed WAFCON but has left an indelible mark on the football world.

In 2021, she astonished fans and pundits alike by scoring back-to-back hat-tricks at the Olympics, a feat unprecedented in the event’s long history, even though Zambia’s group stage journey came to an end.

As debutants in the Women’s World Cup, Zambia is likely to adopt a defensive approach with a focus on counter-attacks. With Banda’s blazing speed that leaves centre-backs trailing behind, she stands as one of the finest breakaway players in the business.

Adding to her prowess, Banda has formed a formidable partnership with Racheal Kundananji, who bagged an astonishing 25 goals in the Spanish top flight last season. Together, they could form one of the most lethal attacking duos in Australia and New Zealand, keeping fans on the edge of their seats throughout the tournament.

Refiloe Jane – South Africa

Refiloe Jane, the unassuming yet vital player for South Africa, stands out as the heartbeat of the African champions on this roster.

In Coach Desiree Ellis’s vision of football, Jane plays a pivotal role as a deep-lying playmaker for Banyana Banyana. Positioned in front of the defence, she possesses an exceptional passing range and holds the reins of the match’s tempo from deep, allowing South Africa’s attacking talents to shine.

Since her competitive debut at the 2012 Olympics, Jane has been a constant presence for South Africa in every major tournament, accumulating an impressive tally of over 100 caps.

Notably, she embraced the responsibility of co-captaining the team alongside long-time skipper Janine van Wyk last year. Under her leadership, the side claimed its first WAFCON title against Morocco. With Van Wyk currently sidelined due to injury, Jane will now take on the sole captaincy.

For Jane, returning to Australia will be a familiar journey, as it was in 2019 that she signed her first professional contract with the W League side, Canberra United, before heading to Italy, where she currently plays for Sassuolo after a spell with Milan.

Ghizlane Chebbak – Morocco

Daughter of Larbi Chebbak, a former men’s international who won the Cup of Nations in 1976, Ghizlane assumed the captaincy for the Atlas Lionesses in their first appearance at the tournament in two decades, a remarkable achievement that also secured their debut World Cup qualification.

Chebbak’s impact was profound, leading from the front and leaving WAFCON as the joint top scorer and the tournament’s most outstanding player.

Despite her role as a midfielder, Chebbak has an innate ability to find the back of the net. She already holds the record as her country’s all-time leading scorer and has consistently topped the scoring charts in Morocco’s top division, securing an impressive ten consecutive titles with AS FAR.

Adding to her brilliance, she guided her club to their first-ever African Champions League title in November, triumphing over the holders, Mamelodi Sundowns, in the final.

Her expertise in set-pieces is also exemplary, and her precision in delivering free-kicks, corners, and penalties may prove invaluable for the debutant team.

Typically deployed as a number 10 or in a midfield trio, Chebbak serves as the creative heart of the Atlas Lionesses, with the team’s gameplay revolving around her.

