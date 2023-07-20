Kei Kamara’s MLS All Stars loses to Arsenal

In the highly anticipated 2023 MLS All-Stars match held in Washington D.C., Arsenal showcased their dominance by securing a 5-0 victory against their MLS counterparts.

Right from the opening whistle, both teams demonstrated their determination to leave a mark on the game. However, it was Arsenal who quickly made their intentions clear, by leading the scoreline with a goal from Gabriel Jesus in just the fifth minute of the match. Not long after, in the 23rd minute, Leandro Trossard with a powerful mid-range shot from outside the box, doubled Arsenal’s advantage and solidified their control over the game.

Despite the MLS All-Stars’ relentless efforts to stage a comeback, Arsenal’s defence remained determined, denying them any opportunities to capitalize on their chances. The first half concluded with the Gunners holding a commanding 2-0 lead.

Shortly after the start of the second half, Jorge Luiz Frello added to Arsenal’s tally, making it 3-0 in their favour. Kei Kamara, ex-Sierra Leonean forward, known for his attacking prowess, was brought on as a substitute by coach Wayne Rooney in the 68th minute, hoping to turn the tide for the MLS All-Stars. However, Arsenal’s strength and cohesion proved too formidable to overcome, and they continued to dominate the game.

As the match entered its closing stages, Arsenal showed no signs of letting up. Gabriel Martinelli added a fourth goal for the Gunners in the 84th minute, and in the 90th minute, Kei Havertz, Arsenal’s latest signing, showcased his talent by netting the fifth and final goal, securing an impressive 5-0 victory for Arsenal.

Watch the highlight of the match below. Video credit: ESPN FC via YouTube.