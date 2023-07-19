Sierra Leone bans meat importation from Liberia

Sierra Leone has banned the importation of meat from Liberia, due to the strange death of 36 cows in the border town of Kelima Bendu, in Lofa County.

The move by the Sierra Leonean authorities will also prohibit the movement of cattle from the neighbouring country, in a bid to prevent any potential spread of the seeming disease or contamination that might have affected the animals.

However, an investigation is underway into the cause of the death of cattle in early July in a field in the town of Kelima Bendu, in Lofa County, just ten kilometres away from the Sierra Leone border.

In response, livestock markets in nearby towns and villages along the Liberia border, such as Kailahun, Kenema, and Pujehun, have been closed. Increased surveillance is being carried out in slaughterhouses to identify sick animals and individuals displaying symptoms associated with anthrax.

In May 2022, Sierra Leone experienced an anthrax epidemic that resulted in the death of over 200 animals. The Liberian Ministry of Agriculture has confirmed that there have been no reports of deceased cattle in other parts of Lofa County or other counties in Liberia.

Credit: Africa News