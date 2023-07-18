Sierra Leone: NPSE 2023 records 81 percent pass rate, as Davies twins take first and second position

The Ministry of Basic and Senior Secondary Education, along with the West Africa Examination Council, has released the results of the 2023 National Primary School Examination.

This year, the overall pass rate stands at 81.3 per cent, with more than 100,000 candidates from various primary schools across the country participating in the examination held in May.

Floydalin Davies, a student from Murray Deen Preparatory School, who achieved an outstanding aggregate score of 339, is the top performer. Following closely is Floyd Davies, Floydalin’s twin brother and also a student at Murray Deen Preparatory School, with an impressive aggregate score of 336.

Deborah Saffa, another student from Murray Deen Preparatory School, secured the third position with a score of 334. Haja Z. Tairu from Apex International Primary School achieved a commendable score of 333, Malia E.S. Crowther also showcased a remarkable performance. This year’s results indicate a very high performance among female students.

Meanwhile, the results are available via a mobile texting platform created by the Directorate of Science, Technology, and Innovation. To get access to the result, people can send “Result” to “468” via SMS, followed by the candidate’s identification number.